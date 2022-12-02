1
I don’t owe Ghanaians an apology, I didn’t miss the penalty in 2010 World Cup – Suarez

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez says he does not owe Ghanaians or Africans any apology for handling the ball in the penalty box in the closing minutes of the world cup game involving Ghana in the 2010 Mundial in South Africa.

According to him, Ghanaians were awarded a penalty which they missed and for that reason, he sees no need to apologise.

In a dramatic end to the quarter-final clash at the Soccer City stadium in South Africa in 2010, Suarez stopped a goal-bound header with his hands. He was sent off and Ghana was awarded a penalty.

Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot and Suarez celebrated wildly as he walked through the tunnel.

The Black Stars lost to Uruguay on penalties and failed to become the first country from Africa to make it into the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Twelve years after, Ghana will meet Uruguay in the final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, 2 December with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Ahead of the game, Suarez, speaking to the media about his action 12 years ago said "I don’t need to apologise. I’d apologise if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I take a red card and the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility." said Suarez ahead of the game against Ghana on Friday.

Ghana sits second in Group H and needs at least a draw and hopes Portugal beat South Korea to advance to the knockout stages.

