I don’t regret anything – Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams after switching from Spain to Ghana

Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams says he has no regrets after switching from Spain to Ghana.

The 28-year-old switched allegiance to play for the Black Stars in June 2022. He was part of the team that represented Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.



Before switching nationality to Ghana, Inaki Williams had capped for the Spanish national team.

"It's incredible what I've had to experience since I decided to go with Ghana. I don't regret anything. It's continuous learning. I really enjoy watching young people like Kudus, who is exceptional. I'm very proud to be part of that group" he said.



Inaki Williams is yet to score for the West African powerhouse since making his debut in November against Brazil in a friendly.