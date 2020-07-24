Sports News

I don't regret choosing Germany over Ghana - Gerald Asamoah

Former German national Gerald Asamoah says he has no regrets opting to play for Germany instead of Ghana.

After initial proposals to represent Ghana had been spurned by ex-Black Stars coach Giuseppe Dossena, Asamoah went on to play for Germany, making him the first African-born black player to ever play for the side.



He scored on his debut, and went on to play in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

In an interview with German-based DW TV, the former striker remarked that he holds no regret over the decision to don Die Mannschaft jersey.



Asamoah clocked 43 appearances and scored 6 goals for the German national team.

