I don't regret my time with the Black Stars - Eric Bekoe

Asante Kotoko legend, Eric Bekoe

Asante Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe has expressed that he has no regrets despite making only a few appearances for the Black Stars.

Bekoe, who was the top scorer of the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season, revealed that he had only been given a few chances as a substitute throughout his playing career with Ghana's senior national team.



In a recent interview, the former striker reflected on his contribution to Ghana and stated that he is not disappointed with the limited appearances, as he believes it was the path that God had destined for him.



When asked about any regrets he might have regarding his national team career, Bekoe emphatically replied, "Never! Never!! Because in my life, I don't know what is called disappointment. I have something called a 'game changer'."

He went on to elaborate on his perspective, saying, "When you don't have a plan B in life, that's when you encounter problems. Personally, while I was playing, I obtained my Diploma certificate and engaged in part-time artwork during my free time."



Bekoe played 12 matches for the Ghana national team which includes the youth team.



