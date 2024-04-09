I don't regret not applying for Black Stars job - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed no regret over his decision not to apply for the Black Stars coaching position.

This statement comes after his team secured a spot in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Ghanaian FA Cup champions, Dreams FC, demonstrated their resilience by coming from behind to draw with Stade Malien in Kumasi on Sunday, following a 2-1 win in Bamako, thereby securing their place in the last four of the competition.



When questioned about his decision, Zito affirmed, "regret no because every decision you take in your life is your destiny so I stand by it," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

He further clarified that his decision was not due to a lack of capability but rather the intense scrutiny and criticism that surrounded the position at the time.



"I want you to also know that not that I can't do the job but because of what you said the talking that time the heat was there. Let's be factual. and I go and add mine to it, there will be chaos," he added.



Zito's focus remains on his current role with Dreams FC, where he continues to lead the team to significant achievements in the CAF Confederations Cup.