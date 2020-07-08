Sports News

I don’t regret not playing for the Black Stars – Jordan Opoku

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku has said he does not regret not playing for the Black Stars despite having a successful spell at club level.

Jordan, who now plies his trade for Brekum Chelsea during his time with Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League and also play an instrumental role for the club as they reached the money zone in Africa inter-club competition back in 2008.



Despite his achievements at the club level, he could not break into the national team but according to him he is not worried after failing to don the national colours.

Speaking to Jeffries Kwabena Sintim-Koree of Television CK, he said, “Failure to play for the national team does not bother me because everything happens for a purpose. It could be that my son will one day do what I couldn’t do. I think God knows what is best for us” he said.



Jordan Opoku was part of the Black Stars B squad that won silver medal both in 2009 and 2014 at the African Nations Championships.

