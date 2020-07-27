Sports News

I don’t regret not winning the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko – Osei Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Lawrence Osei Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Lawrence Osei Boateng has said he does not regret not winning the Ghana Premier League title with the Porcupine Warriors.

Osei Boateng featured for Accra Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Lions and other clubs before calling it a quit.



Despite been one of the best goalkeepers to have graced the domestic league, he was unable to win the GPL during his spell with the Kumasi based club.



Speaking to Television CK with Jeffries Kwabena Sintim Koree, he said, “Kotoko is my highest point in my career because I reached the final in Africa with the club. Though I was unable to win a trophy for the team but in every season we were competitors”

“I didn’t win the GPL win Kotoko but throughout my career with the Kumasi based club we placed second. I never win the GPL but I’m not hurt. It rather worries for not winning some of the junior world cups after reaching the finals”



“As a player you cannot win all medals. So I’m content with the medals which I won with both Kotoko and Ghana” he said.

