I don't regret playing for Ghana - Kwarasey shoots down Odartey Lamptey

Adam Larsen Kwarasey says he has no regrets for being part of the Black Stars

Adam Larsen Kwarasey has shot down suggestions from former Ghana International, Nii Odartey Lamptey, that he harbours regrets for swapping the chance to play for Norway for Ghana.

According to the player he has no regrets and is happy to have been allowed to have won the Black Stars jersey.



Kwarasey endured a difficult spell with the Black Stars after switching nationality to play for Ghana especially at 2014 FIFA World Cup where he was replaced by Fatau Dauda after the opening Group match defeat to USA.



The Valarenga goalie made his debut for Ghana in 2011 despite playing for the Norway U-21 national team and went ahead to make 27 appearances including playing at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



"I know where Kwarasey came from and all that. If Kwarasey decides to open his mouth and tell you what he went through. He regrets playing for Ghana." Odartey Lamptey told Ahomka FM.

The Norwegian born Ghanaian has shot down suggestions by Nii Odartey Lamptey that he had misgivings about his time in Ghana.



Speaking to Citi Sports, Kwarasey said: “That is not true at all. I’m really happy and grateful that I have been allowed to represent Ghana. I love wearing that jersey and, for me, that was the only thing I have ever wanted in terms of national team football.”



Kwarasey conceded 18 goals as Black Stars goalkeeper, keeping seven clean sheets in that time.



He currently plays for Norwegian side Vålerenga and made 18 appearances for them in the league last season.