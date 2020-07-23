Sports News

I don't regret playing in Ethiopia - Muntari Tagoe

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Muntari Tagoe

Muntari Tagoe, one of the stranded Ghanaian players to have arrived home over the weekend from Ethiopia says he does not regret playing in the Eastern African country.

Tagoe was among a number of Ghanaian players who sent an SOS message to the government from Ethiopia to be airlifted home following the closure of the Ghana borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, he doesn't regret plying his trade in Ethiopia despite the torrid time they had to go through after the season was cancelled due to the pandemic and was stranded due to the closure of the borders.



“It is not a trauma but a lesson. I went there to seek greener pastures so whatever comes up is mine. For me, I have learnt a lot from it because if things have been good there I would have taken it, so if things didn’t go on well for me I have to thank God and move,” he told Angel FM.

“In life, you suffer to learn. So I don’t think any of us regret the move to Ethiopia. We just have to take the moral lessons and move on and I believe most of the boys have also learned something out of it”



“I don’t think I struggled, it’s just a lesson for me. I will thank the Ghana FA, government and the media for the marvellous support,” he stated.

