Sports News

I don’t regret quitting Ghana football – Tony Yeboah

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Tony Yeboah

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Tony Yeboah has called for patience for the new GFA administration in their bid to revive the sport.

Tony Yeboah reckons football in the country has depleted to a level that it will require at least five years to get it back on track.



He appealed to all stakeholders in the game to offer their support to the Kurt Okraku-led administration as they seek to return Ghana football to its glorious days.



“If we package our football well, we’ll get sponsors. It’s difficult for those running football now because people are no longer interested in Ghana football. It’s hard to fill stadiums now because people prefer the foreign leagues”.



“We should support those in charge now because Ghana football is dead. It will take time for the revive it so let us support. We should give them at least five years to restart everything”, he told Asempa FM.



After hanging his boots, Tony Yeboah ventured into football administration, setting up a club by name Yegoala FC.



However, a few years into the establishment of the club, Tony Yeboah pulled out of the team, citing bias officiating as the reason.

Yeboah was frustrated with the consistent demand for money from referees who officiated his games.



Yeboah believes that the decision to disband the team is one of the best things he has done.



He has no regret over the decision and has vowed never to return to football.



“I have had opportunities to return to football but I turned them down. I won’t allow my image to be destroyed so I will never return. We are all witnesses to what’s going in the game. During Nyantakyi’s time, I complained about refereeing but people told me to shut up.



“Some of the ex-footballers must be listened to because we know the game. Most of the people involved in football haven’t played the game or followed the game well”.



“I took a good decision to leave football. I wasn’t getting anything from doing football but I wanted to help. Sometimes, before games, you’ll be threatened with all kinds of things. I took a very good decision and I don’t regret it.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.