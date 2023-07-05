I don’t think I’II renew my contract with Great Olympics – Agyemang-Badu

Veteran midfielder, Agyemang Badu

Ghanaian professional player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stated that he does not intend to renew his contract with Accra Great Olympics.

He thanked the team for the opportunity to play for them.



The player stated that while playing for the Great Olympics was an amazing experience, he does not believe he will be able to renew his contract.



“I don’t think so,” he answered when asked if he would renew his contract with Great Olympics. I am incredibly appreciative of the opportunity to work with them. However, when I speak with you, I am no longer under contract with them. But who knows? Never say never in football. However, as of now, I am not under contract with them.”



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu stressed that he was open to anything and that as a free agent, he would be ready for whatever opportunity came his way, whether from Ghana, Africa, or elsewhere in the world.

The player noted that he was open to any chance and would like to be contacted by an interested organisation.



According to the player, he is willing to play in the local league or travel to Europe, Asia, or any other area of the world.



“As a player, I understand my body,” he remarked. So, if I get up tomorrow and my body isn’t responding well to playing, I’m going to retire. But, for the time being, my body is responding quite nicely.



I am physically fit. I don’t have any injuries. My contract with the Olympics has come to an end. I am now a free agent. If an offer comes in and I assess it and find it to be acceptable, I will consider it.” For the time being, I am still in the game.”