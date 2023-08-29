'I don't understand' - Chelsea legend bares teeth at Arsenal coach for benching Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah

Former Chelsea player, Andy Townsend has disclosed that Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah could become frustrated at the club due to Mikel Arteta's lack of opportunities for the player.

Townsend who was speaking after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Fulham noted that Nketiah is likely to be confused due to the lack of time he gets in matches.



In Arsenal's game against Fulham, Mikel Arteta decided to start Leandro Trossard ahead of Eddie Nketiah despite the striker's strong start to the season.



Nketiah who was expected to get more playing time in the absence of injured player Gabriel Jesus came on at half-time in the match



Speaking after the game on TalkSport Townsend said “The bit I don’t understand is Eddie Nketiah's scenario.

“Every time this kid comes on he’s got an energy about him, he’s got something there that I really like and yet for whatever reason it doesn’t seem at the moment anyway and I know it’s early days for him as he’s a young boy and he’s got plenty of time.



“But he’ll be getting a little frustrated I think. He’ll be getting a little frustrated thinking, ‘Am I going to start this one or am I going to have to come off the bench again?’



“And there’s only so long – we’ve been younger players in teams and we’ve been on the bench and you have to go through it – but there’s so only so long you want to sit there as opposed to starting.”



JNA/KPE