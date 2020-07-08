Sports News

I don't want the job but can advise the one who gets it - Databank C.E.O on Kotoko links

The Chief Executive Officer of Databank, Kojo Adae Mensah, has stated that his expertise is to work in a financial institution and not to assume the day to day running of a club like Asante Kotoko.

The name of Kojo Adae Mensah, who is a staunch Kotoko fan, came up in the media space after former Ghana Football Association Presidential Candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah's quest to be the C.E.O of the club was blocked by the Manhyia Palace.



The Porcupine Warriors have been without a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after George Amoako who is also the Chairman for the Black Stars Management Committee was relieved of his post by the New Board of Directors which was put together by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, owner and life patron of the club.



Speaking to Alex Eshun on Cape Coast-based Live FM, he stated that he can only advise the one who will eventually get the job as C.E.O of Asante Kotoko.

"I work at Databank and that where I belong with my Knowledge. I have no interest whatsoever in that position. I'm ever ready to advise whoever gores up for the job but to take the job? No. They say never say never but I'm saying never."



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will be representing Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League after the truncation of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

