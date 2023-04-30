0
I don’t want to be doing office work, says Ghana great Michael Essien

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana great, Michael Essien has made it clear that after hanging his boots he has no plans of working in an office.

This is why he has taken up coaching and is working to secure his badges.

Speaking to DW in an interview, the former Chelsea midfield maestro said he enjoys coaching players and helping them develop.

As a result, he says he prefers to be a coach than get an office job.

"I'm doing my badges because I love being around the players on the pitch,” he stressed.

Michael Essien continued, “And I stay very close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that. It makes me happy, rather than sitting in the office or on the phone talking to people."

Since retiring, Michael Essien has managed to complete a number of coaching courses.

He already has his Uefa A license and is currently working with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

