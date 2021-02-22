I don’t want to die early – JE Sarpong ‘runs’ from Hearts coaching job

Veteran coach JE Sarpong

Veteran coach JE Sarpong says he is not interested in the vacant coaching job at Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians are in the market for a coach after parting company with Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



The names of coaches Ibrahim Tanko and Ben Acheampong and former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston have come up as potential replacements for Papic.



Over the weekend it was rumoured that Laryea Kingston has agreed on a deal to become the 24th Hearts coach under Togbe Afede.



Both Hearts and Laryea have come out to deny the rumours.



But while the Hearts job may appeal to a number of coaches, JE Sarpong does not want to have anything to do with the club.



This is because he wants to spend quite some time on this earth and feels that the Hearts job will be a threat to life.

In a GTV Sports+ interview, JE Sarpong said that he will not avail himself to the Hearts job.



“I will not offer myself to Coach them (Hearts) because I don’t want to die early”- Coach Sarpong said on Newsfile on GTV sports plus.



Life without a substantive coach however got off to a bright start yesterday with Hearts winning their first match on Sunday, February 21, 2021.



The Phobians after scoring two goals in the opening twenty minutes had to wait till the 93rd to get the winner after Ebusua Dwarfs drew parity.



They are now 9th on the league table after 15 matches.