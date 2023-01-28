I dreamt of this as a kid - Antoine Semenyo ready for EPL challenge

Antoine Semenyo has joined Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo has described his move from Bristol City to AFC Bournemouth as a dream come true, as he prepares to make his English Premier League debut.

The 22-year-old Ghana international signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Cherries in the January transfer window.



Semenyo, who spent six seasons at Bristol City, revealed it has always been his dream to play in the English topflight league.



"I dreamt of this as a kid and now it is a reality, so it's time to get to work," he told AFC Bournemouth media.



Having spent most of his time in the lower-tier of English football, Semenyo admitted the physicality of the Championship has prepared his for the Premier League.

"I've never been at an Academy side before joining Bristol, so I had to learn a lot, learn on the go and it was so beneficial for me and even till now I am so thankful. Can't wait to get started here and show what I can do," he said.



"It's very hard in the Championship, the games are relentless, Saturday, Tuesday, having to adapt, recover and get the body ready, I have done that well enough to get this move over the line," he added.



Semenyo scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists in 125 games for Bristol City.