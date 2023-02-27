2
I enjoy watching exceptional Kudus Mohammed – Inaki Williams

Kudus FnbulMBWAI 1wX.jfif Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Inaki Williams has heaped praise on Ajax midfielder Kudu Mohammed for his outstanding performance for club and country.

The 22-year-old has been in a rich vein of form this season for the Dutch giants, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

The midfielder excelled at the World Cup despite the Black Stars early exit, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

However, Inaki Williams who was part of the Black Stars squad for the mundial has showered praises on Kudus Mohammed, saying he is an exceptional player.

"It's incredible what I've had to experience since I decided to go with Ghana. I don't regret anything. It's continuous learning. I really enjoy watching young people like Kudus, who is exceptional. I'm very proud to be part of that group" he said.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams is yet to score for the West African powerhouse since making his debut in November against Brazil in a friendly.

