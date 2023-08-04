I enjoyed playing for the Black Stars in 2015 - Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Halmstads BK defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has expressed his fondness for playing for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, despite not receiving a call-up for the past seven years.

The 31-year-old right back opened up about his love for representing Ghana and how much he cherishes the opportunity he had to play for the Black Stars in the past.



Despite not being part of the national team for an extended period, he remains deeply attached to the prospect of wearing the Ghana jersey once again.



“I really enjoyed playing for the Black Stars. Ghana is my father’s homeland, and my spirit is with the Black Stars,” he said to the media, as quoted by Citi Sports.

The 30-year-old right-back made his international debut for Ghana during a friendly match against Canada in Washington, D.C., on 13th October 2015.



Although he has not been called up to the Black Stars team since then, Ofosu-Ayeh says he is still committed.