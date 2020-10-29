I expect Kudus to come back stronger - Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana

Cameroonian and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has some words of encouragement for teammate Kudus Mohammed following a long-term injury.

Kudus who did not waste much time to settle at the club suffered a knee injury in their opening UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool FC.



However, the 19-year-old is expected to be sidelined for several months due to the meniscus injury.

But Onana is confident that Kudus will come back even stronger from his latest setback.



"The African connection at Ajax", laughs the closing post, who expects Kudus to come back stronger from his meniscus operation. "He's a tough guy. I spoke to him and explained that unfortunately, injuries are also part of football. He was very positive and promised to do everything he could to make a great return," he said.