I feel appreciated by Ghanaians now - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has admitted that he now feels loved by Ghanaians after being honoured on the floor of Parliament.

Gyan, 37, announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting last Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



The former Sunderland bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.



He was subsequently celebrated by the football community for giving so much to the sport, with legislators taking turns to also eulogise his achievements.



Gyan noted that his heart was now at peace after the reception he received following the announcement of his retirement.

“Before I’d say I had not been celebrated enough, because there were lots of disrespect and I feel like I am one of those guys who put Ghana on the map, the masses can confirm that but seeing what went on in Parliament, I am now beginning to understand, I’m beginning to feel appreciated by Ghanaians,” Gyan said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.



“I don’t really care about what people say but Parliament has confirmed and I’m sure the masses also know in their heart that I should be celebrated. I always say the numbers don’t lie.”



Before his retirement, Gyan hadn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



He remains the continent's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.