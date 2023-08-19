'I feel at home at Cagliari already' - Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana

Ibrahim Sulemana

Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has stated that he feels at home at Caglairi after making the switch from Hellas Verona in this summer transfer window.

After helping Hellas Verona escape relegation in the 2022/23 Serie A season, he chose to join the Italian top-flight returnees.



The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal with Cagliari, with an option to extend for a further year after a good first season in top flight football.



“[My adaptation in the new environment has been] very quick because I am someone who adapts quickly wherever I myself. Also, the way the coaches and my teammates welcomed me, I feel happy. I feel at home and I am happy to be here,” he told Joy Sports.

“[Pre-season] went very well. Amazing training facilities and nothing less to speak about. It was tough but I gave my best and had the chance to start in all the friendlies,” he continued.



“I am hoping to have a good season with Cagliari.”