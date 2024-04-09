I feel bad for our supporters - Kotoko assistant coach amidst tough times

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo says he feels the pain supporters of the club are going through following their recent defeats.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a difficult spell, failing to secure a single win in their last five outings with one draw and four defeats.



Amidst the difficult spell, coach Ocloo has reached out to the club’s supporters, urging them to maintain their unwavering support during a challenging period for the team.



“This particular match we did not create enough chances, but the most important thing is we got a point here. We feel very bad for the supporters because we have starved them for so long, but they should bear with us. We are still working hard, and very soon we will turn things around,” stated coach Ocloo after their goalless draw with Bechem United.



Kotoko are currently in eighth position on the league standings after 24 matches, but the team remains determined to regain momentum and return to winning ways.

Head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh had a good stint with Kotoko in the past, winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season.



Asante Kotoko will aim to bounce back to victory in their upcoming fixture against Nsoatreman FC later this week.



