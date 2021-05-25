I feel bad that I’m fit but not playing – Abednego Tetteh opens up on Hearts frustrations

Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh

His arrival was met with huge excitement because he was seen as the answer to Hearts of Oak’s striking challenges.



Even before he kicked a ball, fans were already over the moon with his Ibrahimovic nickname being trumpeted.



But twenty-six games into the season and he is yet to rattle the net for the Rainbow club.

The player in question is Abednego Tetteh.



Despite the club experiencing some dearth in the striking department, Abednego Tetteh has not gotten a proper look-in with his appearances for the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League. He played a bench role in their game against Berekum Chelsea.



The striker has opened up on his struggles at the club and is worried that despite his efforts in training, the club’s coach does not find him suitable for a start or even some minutes in games.



He is quoted by SportsWorldGhana to have spoken about his lack of opportunities.



“I feel bad when people ask me why I am not playing because I am 100% fit and I train hard everyday. Maybe Hearts know the reason why am not playing,” the ex- Al Hilal Omdurman player said.

Tetteh’s absence has so far not affected the club as Hearts currently lie at the summit of the league table, for the first time in five seasons.



Hearts and arch rivals Kotoko are locked on forty-six points each but the Phobians have a better a goal advantage.



On Sunday, Hearts will play Bechem Chelsea and Abednego Tetteh will hope that coach Samuel Boadu will give him a chance to make an impact.