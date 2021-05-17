I feel bad that my players are not getting national team opportunities – Hearts of Oak coach

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak says he is concerned with the lack of opportunities in the various national teams for his players.

Speaking after their victory over Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium, coach Samuel Boadu noted he has been losing sleep over the issue.



He however is hopeful that with the team’s fortune’s improving, doors would be opened for some of his star players.



“We are still on course, I think this is my two months here and I believe that at the end of the season things will change. I feel so bad that most of the players are not in the national team. I hope and I believe that at the end of the season, some of them will be called to the various national teams,” Samuel Boadu said in a post-match presser.



In his latest call up, Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor invited eight local-based players with none being a Hearts player.



There were representatives from Kotoko, Dreams, King Faisal, Legon Cities and Steadfast in the call up for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Razak Abalora, Ibrahim Danlad, Ismail Ganiyu, Joseph Adjei, Gladson Awako, Rashid Nortey, Philemon Baffuor, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are the local contingent for the matches.



In the Black Meteors, it had to take an uproar by journalists and some football fans for coach Paa Kwesi Fabin to hand a late call-up to Salifu Ibrahim.



Hearts are currently second on the Ghana Premier League, GPL, table, two points adrift of leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko who have 43 points.



Hearts have won 12, drawn 7 and lost 6 of the 25 matches played so far in this season’s GPL.