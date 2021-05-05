I feel comfortable being a Ghanaian - Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia striker, Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed that despite living in Italy for a long time, he always considers himself a Ghanaian.

Gyasi added that he stayed in Ghana during his childhood with his grandparents and uncle for a short time before finally settling in Italy.



"I went to Ghana as I was a small child and I lived there with my grandparents and my uncle," he explained to BBC Sport Africa.



"It was a great experience for me, it allowed me to know my origins and the culture of my country. When I then moved back to Italy, I kept feeling Ghana was very close to me."

"Although I was born in Italy and I feel very comfortable here, my land of origin is Ghana. My bond to Ghana has never vanished or diminished throughout the years."



"Those are my origins. That is my motherland. It's something indelible in my heart," he concluded.