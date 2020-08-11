Sports News

I feel disappointed with my performance this season - Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi

English teenager of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi has hinted that he feels disappointed with his performance this season.

The 19-year-old managed just 14 starts in 30 games across all competitions under Lampard during the 2019/20 season as Chelsea finished 4th on the league table.



Hudson-Odoi, who played a bit-part role since returning from lockdown in June has admitted that he’s not pleased with how the season has gone for him so far.



"For me personally, I think it is not the season that I would have liked to have," he told ESPN. "I could have worked on so many aspects of my game to become a better player.



"I’m working hard every day and training hard every day but sometimes in a game, you want to score goals, assist goals, help the team as much possible, and I feel like this year I wasn’t doing enough of that.

"So I feel myself, next season, when it comes, I have to try and get more goals and more assists, help the team as much as possible, and hit the goals I set myself.



"I think to myself that when in games, I’ve had a couple of chances where I know I should be hitting the target or scoring.



"To myself, I feel disappointed because I know I’m capable of scoring goals and capable of assisting goals so when I don’t do it, I feel frustrated because I know what I can do and what I can’t do.



"For me, it was more of a personal thing where, ‘Cal, you can do better, you’ve got to keep going, keep working hard, try and get the goals and assists and help the team as much as possible."

