I feel for him - CK Akonnor backs Chris Hughton amid recent Black Stars struggle

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akunnor

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akunnor, has stated that knows how it feels to be in Chris Hughton's position after the Black Stars' recent form.

He noted that the former Newcastle manager would be frustrated due to the poor results, which is inconsistent with what the country demands. He noted that he has been in that situation before and knows the pressure that comes with it.



The former Asante Kotoko manager urged Ghanaians to keep cool heads in these difficult times and trust Hughton to put a strong team together for the 2023 AFCON.



"I know what he is going through, it's a difficult path. Sometimes you can get confused especially when the whole nation is at you. But I think we need to be calm. There is a need for calmness where we prepare very well and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament," he told Joy Sports.



"It's a big deal for us as a nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team very well so that we can go to this tournament and do well," he added.

Ghanaians appear to have lost trust in Chris Hughton following the Black Stars' poor performances in recent games.



Hughton has won just one of his last four games, losing three in the process. The team's form has cast doubt over the possibility of Hughton leading Ghana to glory at the soon-to-start AFCON in Ivory Coast.



Ghana have not won the biggest showpieces on the continent for over four decades.



EE/EK