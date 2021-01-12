'I feel good' — Fabio Gama on performance against Liberty Professionals

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama, says he feels good about his performance against Liberty Professionals on Monday in the Ghana Premier League.

The 28-year-old was handed his first start since joining Asante Kotoko in October and assisted the second goal in the Porcupine Warriors’ 2-0 win over the Scientific Soccer Lads.



Gama played upfront alongside Kwame Opoku and William Opoku Mensah.



He remarks he’s delighted with his full debut and overall performance but adds he needs to do more.

“I feel good. I started today and I am so happy with my full debut and I think I did good but I need to be better, so I have to continue working hard to help my teammates” he said.



When asked if Ghana was the most difficult league he has played in



“Yes, because the boot is always on the ball, but I am happy with my play today, and I want to keep on improving.”