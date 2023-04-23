I feel very happy, this is my first title in my career - Osman Bukari

Red Star Belgrade, Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari has stated that he is excited to lift the Serbian league title this season because it is the first major trophy in his professional football career.

Bukari also thanked the supporters for celebrating the massive win today with the entire team after the referee whistled for full-time.



The Black Stars winger scored a wonderful hat-trick against Backa Toloa in the Serbian top flight.



In the Round of 31 games, Red Star hosted Topola at the Red Star Stadium as the home side recorded a 4-1 win.



Ifet Dakovac broke the deadlock of the match to put the visitors 1-0 up after just 20 minutes through a spot kick.



Two minutes into the additional time period of the opening first 45 minutes of the match, Bukari netted the equalizer for the home team before the interval.

The pacy winger was on the scoresheet again one minute after the hour mark to make it 2-1 to Red Star Belgrade with a nice goal to turn the game around for his team.



Guelor Kanga made it 3-1 inside the 69th-minute mark.



Fifteen minutes to the end of the match Bukari netted his third goal of the game to make it 4-1 at the end of the match.



"I feel very happy, this is my first title in my career. A beautiful game, we became champions, and I scored three goals, so of course I'm happy. If I had to choose, I like the first goal the most," Bukari said after the game.



"A very nice celebration, the fans are always there for us and they congratulated us on the title in a very nice way. However, as far as we are concerned, we have a new game waiting for us already on Wednesday, so tonight I will celebrate with my family."