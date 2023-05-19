I felt betrayed but I accepted and moved on – Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko goalie, Isaac Amoako, has revealed how he was relieved off his duties with Kotoko at a time he needed the support of the club.

According to him, despite his decade stay with the Porcupine Warriors, he was ‘shockingly’ asked to leave the club in December 2017 when he was yet to return to full fitness following an accident, while he was on club duty.



Narrating how embittered he received the news, he said, he felt betrayed, adding that the club should have given him ample time to recover.



“The truth is one. I felt betrayed. I felt bad that I was part of this; involved in an accident and therefore needed ample time to recover fully and get to my best (but that didn’t happen). Eventually, I came to accept the situation and moved on”, he told Sompa TV



He added that, being a victim of the accident that happened at Nkawkaw while returning from a Premier League game in 2017.

“Some victims are still embittered with how compensation issues have been handled by the club’s leadership”.



Amoako joined Asante Kotoko in 2007 from Brong Ahafo United but left to join Dreams FC in 2018 after spending 10 years with the Porcupine Warriors winning five league titles and three Super Cup.



