I funded late Kotoko deputy equipment manager's one week observation - Eric A. Amankwah

The late Thomas Obeng Asare

A neighbour of the late Asante Kotoko Deputy Equipment officer, Mr Eric Adjei Amankwah has revealed that he was the one who funded the one-week observation of the late Thomas Obeng Asare.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko was involved in a gruesome accident on the 12th July 2017 upon their return from a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies in Tema.



The team was involved in an accident around Nkawkaw when their bus slammed into stationary vehicles killing the then deputy equipment officer Mr Thomas Obeng Asare.



Most of the players and staff on board suffered varying degrees of injuries in that accident.



"We feel the pain anytime we remember our late brother and family member," Eric Adjei told Ashh Fm



"The late Mr Asare’s wife and I stay in the same house, The husband was the breadwinner of the family, he took care of the family" added.



"A philanthropist Called Mr Osei who has a school closer to the Central Police station has taken and accepted to cater for the academic expenses of the three {3} children of the late Mr Asare" he stated.

"I paid for the expenses of the one-week celebration of Mr Asare. Asante Kotoko did not pay a single amount of the one-week celebration of Mr. Thomas Asare" he revealed.



"I took a loan and celebrated the one-week celebration for Asante Kotoko. The wife is disappointed in Asante Kotoko" added.



He adds that official insurance partners of the club Hollard gave the bereaved family a total sum of GHC5,700 and that was all till date.



"Hollard Insurance gave the wife 3000 Cedis and gave the children 2700 cedis".



The family of the late Thomas Obeng Asare have been speak pitifully about the total neglect from Kotoko since the demise of their father, husband and brother despite all the promises when he passed on.

