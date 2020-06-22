Sports News

I go into matches thinking the Blacks Stars coach is there watching - Reuben Acquah

Ghanaian player, Reuben Acquah has revealed that he goes into matches thinking that Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor is there watching him.

The former Liberty Professionals player has been in sensational form for SV Ried this season and has been very instrumental in the club’s push for qualification to the Austrian Bundesliga.



Speaking to outlet halftimegh.com the in-form midfielder said



“I go into matches thinking Black stars Coach is there watching me, so I try to give my all every time,”



“I’m a key player in our team now, I work hard every day and I believe the mindset of thinking that I am been monitored by a Ghana national team coach has helped,"

“My team is first and we want to qualify into the first division,” he added.



Acquah's response to if he deserves a call up to the senior national team he said



“If the criteria for call-ups is still based on playing time at club level, then, of course, I deserve to be called, again if you ask me that I can play the Black Stars, I will say yes because football is my job and I think I possess certain qualities that when am called I will bring to bare,”



Reuben Acquah has made 17 appearances for the Wikinger with one assist out of 23 matches accumulating 1361 minutes of football in the league for his club.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.