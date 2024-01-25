I got back for a reason - Inaki Williams after scoring against Barcelona

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has disclosed that he came back for a reason after scoring in Athletic Bilbao's victory over Barcelona, hours after the Black Stars were booted out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old forward who played for Ghana at the AFCON in Ivory Coast, returned to Spain on Wednesday morning only to score and provide an assist in the 4-2 win as the Rojiblancos progressed in the Copa Del Rey.



Speaking after the game, Inaki Williams was captured in a video saying, “I got back for a reason, lets go.”



The player further took to X where he stated, “A door closed and a window opened. The reality exceeds fiction. Destiny is destiny.… Thanks God. Day of glory.”



Inaki Williams came on as a substitute in the 59th minute and scored to give Athletic Club in the lead in extra time before assisting his brother Nico Williams to score the final goal.



Inaki Williams struggled to score in all three games at the AFCON as Ghana bowed out with only two points.

The forward is expected to rejoin the team in March for the Black Stars upcoming friendly match against Argentina.





Se cerro una puerta y se abrió una ventana.



La realidad supera la ficción. El destino es el destino.



… gracias dios. ???????? Day of glory. ???? pic.twitter.com/eFY4VV0ohK — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) January 25, 2024

JNA/EK