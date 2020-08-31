Sports News

I had a good time playing Oviedo - Yaw Yeboah reveals

The skilful midfielder joined Oviedo on loan from Manchester City in the 2017/18 season

New Wisla Kraków attacking midfielder Yaw Yeboah has revealed that he enjoyed his time playing for Spanish outfit Real Oviedo.

The 23-year old former Manchester City player, spent most of his time playing on loan in different countries including France, Holland and Spain.



Yeboah, who joined Wisla from Spanish outfit Numancia on a three year deal in the summer transfer window, disclosed that he learnt from all the clubs but his time at Oviedo was a good spell.



The skilful midfielder joined Oviedo on loan from Manchester City in the 2017/18 season, where he made 20 appearances in the league.

"Hard to say," he said when asked about his favourite country he played in. "It can be said about all these countries that football is of a really high standard there," he added.



"For a young footballer like me, the most important thing was to play as much as possible. That's why Manchester loaned me to other clubs so that I could gain experience. And so I was able to play for Lille, Twente, and then the Spanish period in my career began.



"I had a good time playing Oviedo, and I have good memories of Numantia, Celty Vigo as well. Everywhere I was, I was gaining new experiences and learning," he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.