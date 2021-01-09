I had forced labour when Asamoah Gyan missed penalty in 2010 - Phillipa Baafi

Gyan missed a penalty to send Ghana to the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup

Gospel musician, Phillipa Baafi has revealed that she was forced into labour the night Ghana faced Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Saddick Adams on the popular Sports Salad show on Angel 102.9FM, the Go High hitmaker said she was 8 months pregnant and living alone in the United States watching the fierce quarter-final clash.



Ghana was among the six countries representing the Confederation of African Football in South Africa 2010. The Black Stars were the only African team that made it into the round of 8 and all Africans watching across the globe were hopeful the Black Stars will break the jinx of an African country finally making it into the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup. The excitement, euphoria and on the pitch drama contributed to FIFA naming that game, match of the tournament.

In a dramatic turn out of events, which saw Suarez handling a ball in his half resulted in the referee awarding a penalty to Ghana which Asamoah Gyan which hit the crossbar causing a lot of heartbreak across the continent. Speaking on her experience for the first time, she revealed how she was going into forced labour.



She said that, when Ghana was awarded a penalty after extra time, the tension was so high she starting kicking items in her room but when Asamoah Gyan eventually missed it, she was forced into labour and admitted at a US hospital for one month until she gave birth to her daughter who will be 11 this year”.