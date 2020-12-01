I had heart attack one-minute into Hearts of Oak game - Henrik Lehm

Inter Allies technical director, Henrik Lehm has said that he had a heart attack one minute into the Accra Hearts of Oak game because they could have conceded at least two goals.

The 'Capelli boys' beat the Phobians 1-0 on Sunday on match week three of the Ghana Premier League, courtesy of a Richmond Lamptey rocket.



Lehm said that he still has a lot of work to do in his young squad and credited hard work for the victory against Hearts of Oak.



”First of all, we always have to look at the whole game, ” he told the club’s website.

"And to be honest, you can see how old I am-grey hair. After one minute, I had a heart attack, you know, we could have been behind 1-0, 2-0. We are such a young team.



"We still have a lot to learn but after that, I think that we started playing better football than we had done in the first two matches. The things we are doing, the practice starts showing in the game.



"And of course, I’m very happy for the win. I’m very happy that we had the first goal and I’m very happy that the players for me today, they really worked hard for me, It was a teamwork today.”