I had no idea - John Paintsil sets records straight on jailing of 64-year-old charcoal producer

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has disclosed that he was completely in the dark over the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a 64-year-old man who along with another man, trespassed on his property at Gomoa Besease in the Central Region.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, John Paintsil explained that he only heard about the development after a link of the interview Isaac Odoom granted Crime Check Foundation was shared with him.



Paintsil explained that after learning of the development, he quickly called the manager of the house and demanded that immediate actions be taken to free the convicted persons.



The ex-Fulham defender explained as someone who has experienced poverty before, he will under no circumstance sanction such actions.



He disclosed the extent to which he went to get the Crime Check team and Ghanaians at large to hear his side of the story but his efforts yielded no result.



John Paintsil also provided details and context to the conversation, explaining that his house which is located in his hometown has constantly been invaded by miscreants.

According to the ex-Fulham defender, the person in charge of the facility has complained to him on several occasions about the actions of the encroachers.



He cited an instance where he visited the house with players from his football club only to discover that the place was in a complete mess.



John Paintsil also mentioned that the activities of these hoodlums who break into his house have cost him a lot of money as the manager of the place has had to request money for maintenance every other month.



“I’ve never jailed anyone and sent anyone to court. I’m here in Accra working and my team is playing the league so I’m here. When I saw the video, I called the guy to find out why he did that because there is no sense in arresting someone because of mere mattress. I had no idea and only found out from the interview he granted”, John Paintsil told GhanaWeb.



