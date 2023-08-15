I had the opportunity to join Man Utd – K.P Boateng opens up on regrets

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Retired Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has openly disclosed two of his major regrets in his career which includes his inability to play for Manchester United.

The Ghanaian international, who recently hanged his boots after nearly two decades of playing, expressed his disappointment with his period at Bundesliga club, Schalke 04, between 2013 to 2015.



According to him, he should have joined the Red Devils instead of moving to Germany.



Boateng said, “I have two regrets,” Boateng shared, as quoted by waz-de. “The first is leaving Hertha too early. The second is making the switch from Milan to Schalke at that time.”



“I had the opportunity to switch to Manchester United,” adding, “I chose Germany – you saw what happened to me at Schalke.”



Throughout his career, Boateng achieved an impressive total of over 500 professional appearances, scoring 76 goals and providing 56 assists.

The former forward for AC Milan and Barcelona secured five major trophies, which included the Serie A and the DFB Pokal.



Boateng, who previously played for the Black Stars, is set to serve as an ambassador for the 2024 Euros.



He also played at two World Cup tournaments with the Black Stars.



JNA/KPE