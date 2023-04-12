I have a good backroom staff - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana's senior national team head coach, Chris Hughton, has said that he has competent men in his Black Stars technical team.

According to the former Tottenham Hotspur manager, having competent personalities in your backroom staff makes your work easier and helps in achieving your target.



Chris Hughton while speaking to Supersports spoke highly of his technical staff, stating that they are people he values and trust.



"I have a good backroom staff because if you have a good backroom staff, it makes your work far easier but you would need to have the right people around. People you value and you can trust and I believe that is what I have got," he said.



Contrary to the reports that he doesn't have a good relationship with the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association, Hughton revealed that his dealings with the top officials have been smooth.

"My dealings with the Ghana Football Association have been good, very open and honest and they have assured me of the support," he added.



The Black Stars under Chris Hughton are now on top of Group E with 8 points in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



