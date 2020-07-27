Sports News

I have an unfinished business with Hearts of Oak – Selasi Adjei

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Selasi Adjei

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Selasi Adjei, has revealed that he has unfinished business with the club and is hoping to complete it should he get a second chance with the team.

Selasi Adjei joined the Phobians from Amidaus Professional in 2013 and went on to play four seasons with the 'Continental Club Masters'.



According to him, he now has the needed experience to help the Phobians in ending their ten-year trophy drought.

“During my spell with Hearts of Oak, I didn’t give my very best because from the look of things, the challenge at the club was very strong”



“In fact, the challenge at Hearts is not the same as compared to my days with Amidaus Professionals. So I still got an unfinished job with the Phobians. I now know what it takes and what to do to finish that job,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.