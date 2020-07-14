Sports News

I have been neglected since bus crash - Former Asante Kotoko driver

Former Asante Kotoko driver Nana Berchie

Former Asante Kotoko driver Nana Berchie says he has been neglected since the team’s car crash which happened three years ago.

Berchie, who was driving the bus when its collided into a statutory truck close to Nkawkaw has been at home with little or no support from the team.



Asante Kotoko were en route to Kumasi from Accra from a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies when the sad incident happened.



The incident claimed the life of the club’s deputy equipment officer, Kofi Asare whiles players and other officials sustained series of injuries.



According to him, the accident has rendered him jobless, and he has to look up to his wife for support all these years.

The 65-year-old man also revealed to Happy Sports that the accident has affected him sexually thus he is unable to perform in bed with his wife.



Nana Berchie has pleaded with the newly constituted Board of Directors of the club to come to his aid after three years of no compensation.



Meanwhile, other members of the team who were involved in the accident have also called on management to honour their promise and pay their compensation due them.

