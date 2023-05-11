0
I have challenged the players to win the MTN FA Cup - King Faisal coach

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey is upbeat ahead of this weekend’s game in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals.

On Sunday, King Faisal will face off with fellow Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC to battle for a place in the finals of the domestic cup competition.

Ahead of the game, coach Godwin Ablordey has challenged the players of King Faisal to fight and win the cup with the team.

“We are much prepared. I have spoken to the players at the training grounds. I have won this trophy as a player at both Kotoko and Hearts. I won it again as a technical team member at Kotoko. I have challenged the players to win it,” Godwin Ablordey said.

The coach added, “We are thinking about the League more. We will manage the team and make some one or two changes. Whatever the case, we are going to beat them on Saturday.”

The MTN FA Cup semi-final game between King Faisal and Nsoatreman FC is scheduled to kick off at 15:00gmt at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, May 14.

