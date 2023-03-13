0
I have confidence in Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach – George Afriyie

Mr George Afriyie New Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has expressed his confidence in Chris Hughton to do a competent job with the Black Stars.

Chris Hughton was appointed as head coach by the GFA after serving as the Technical Advisor to the Black Stars.

With his vast experience, George Afriyie believes the Irish-born-Ghanaian coach is capable of leading Ghana to achieve better results in matches.

"Chris, for me, should have taken us to the World Cup. Because you have a manager who has managed a top English football club. You and I know that there is no argument about this, that the English league, the Spanish and German leagues are the best three in the world," he told 3 Sports.

"So if you have a coach who has managed in the top three leagues in the world coming into your country as the national team coach, if he can't do it, trust me nobody can do it. For me I have enough confidence in Chris Hughton," he added.

According to George Afriyie, there is a possibility that Hughton might endure a difficult spell just like many other top coaches.

" Yes, coaches can come and fail but let us do our part, appoint the right personnel and say we did our best. I have confidence in the coach," Mr Afriyie said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
