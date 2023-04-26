I have confidence in Chris Hughton to deliver - Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey is a GFA Executive Council Member

Executive Council Member for the Ghana Football Association, Dr Randy Abbey, has expressed confidence in Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton and confirmed that government and GFA are committed to supporting him.

Hughton has already led the team to a successful start, earning four points out of six in the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Speaking in a Citi TV interview, Randy Abbey said the confidence shown in the coach is a good impression of how he can transform the team.



"I think it is a good start, I think he is pressing the right notes. I mean overall, when I read around and listen around, I get the impression that people really like the way he is going about his work”



He added that Hughton has a deeper understanding of Ghanaian football, its people, and the Association and that the team will see major improvements.



Abbey also assured Hughton that the FA and government would provide him with all the necessary resources for him to succeed in his role.

“I think that he is enormous information and a deeper understanding of the football eco-system of Ghana.



“And of course, he has the full cooperation of the FA. We will make sure that we provide everything he wants, together with the government to make his work with us very successful. I am impressed so far, we have started very well and we need to continue," Randy Abbey said.



Hughton’s next set of games in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers is scheduled for June against Madagascar and Central African Republic.



The Black Stars currently sit at the top of Group E with 8 points following a 1-0 win against Angola in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and a one-all draw in Luanda.



