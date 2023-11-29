I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports - Veep declares

Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a compelling address, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed unwavering confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, as the nation marks the 100-day countdown to the 13th African Games.

Distinguished guests, sports enthusiasts, and officials gathered at the University of Ghana to witness this historic moment, celebrating the significant progress made in preparations for the highly anticipated continental event. The Vice President, standing in for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, conveyed the President's enthusiasm and strong support for the Games.



Addressing the audience, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the transformative impact of the 13th African Games beyond the realm of sports. He commended the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, for his leadership and dedication in steering the preparations, emphasizing that the event goes beyond athletic competition, serving as a catalyst for national development.



"The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in ensuring Ghana's readiness for the 13th African Games. His commitment to excellence and his strategic vision for the broader socio-economic impact of the Games are commendable," stated Vice President Bawumia.



He added, "I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports and his Staff, and the Local Organizing Committee to organize the best African Games to date that would portray all our ideals and aspirations, not only for the Games but also for the people of our beloved continent, Africa."



The Vice President underscored the importance of sports infrastructure development as a long-term investment in the country's future. He praised the government's commitment to constructing state-of-the-art facilities, emphasizing their dual role in promoting sports excellence and contributing to overall socio-economic development.



In recognizing the significance of the Games in fostering unity among African nations, Vice President Bawumia called for collaboration and emphasized the potential for the event to showcase the rich cultural diversity of the continent.

Expressing optimism about the success of the Games, Vice President Bawumia extended appreciation to stakeholders, including the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the Minister for Youth and Sports, and various partners who have contributed to the preparation efforts.



"As we enter the final stretch in our preparations for the African Games, I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports and his staff, and the Local Organizing Committee to organize the best African Games to date that would portray all our ideals and aspirations, not only for the Games but also for the people of our beloved continent, Africa," affirmed Vice President Bawumia.



The Vice President also called on corporate Ghana to seize the opportunity to be partners and sponsors of the Games, emphasizing the vast economic prospects for the hospitality sector and other businesses.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif, in response to the Vice President's endorsement, expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in the Ministry and the LOC. He highlighted the collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication of all involved in ensuring the success of the 13th African Games.



As the countdown to the Games continues, the nation remains united in anticipation, ready to welcome athletes, officials, and spectators for a celebration of African talent, unity, and sportsmanship. With the Minister for Youth and Sports at the helm, Ghana stands poised to deliver an exceptional and memorable 13th African Games in March 2024."