I have never been asked to pay a bribe for a national team call-up – Clifford Aboagye

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Inter Allies star, Clifford Aboagye has disclosed that he has never encountered a situation where he was asked to pay money for a call-up to any of the national teams.

Speaking to Original FM on the Super Sports show, the attacking midfielder said he has however heard about coaches taking bribes.

In his view, those speculations are just speculations with no truth in them.

“I always hear about coaches taking bribes but I have never been asked to pay bribe and/or paid bribe to anyone to get a call up ever to the Black Stars in my life. I think they are just rumors,” Clifford Aboagye said in the interview on Friday.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Clifford Aboagye says he is ready to help the Black Stars if he is considered for a place in the national team.

Ghana will be one of 32 countries that will be playing at the upcoming Mundial. The Black Stars have been pitted in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

