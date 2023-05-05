'I have no contract with Great Olympics' - Former striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye speaks out

Former Great Olympics striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Former Great Olympics striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, has spoken out about the club's decision to register him as part of their playing squad for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against his will.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Abbey Quaye revealed that he had decided to end his 8-year stay at the club following the expiration of his contract.



Despite this, he claimed that Great Olympics had added him to the team's current squad without his consent.



"After last season, they called me to come back but I told them I don't want to play again because I have served them enough for 8 years. We met again for the 4th time and I told them I have gotten a move to Serbia. In front of me they cancelled my name from the club's list," Abbey Quaye said.

"I left for Serbia and on my return, I went to grandfather's house where I met Oluboi, he called me to his car and showed me my betpawa card for the season. I asked him why he did that because we had agreed to part ways.



The former Great Olympics striker revealed that he wanted to set the record straight and maintain a good relationship with the fans.



"I have spoken to a number of football administrators and they said it's illegal and not right. I want the public to know that I have no contract with Great Olympics," he added.