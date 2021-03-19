I have no issues with GFA president Kurt Okraku – Kotoko CEO

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has refuted claims suggesting that he is not on good terms with the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

His comment comes after the local media reported that the young football administrator is not on good terms with Mr. Kurt Okraku.



Speaking in an interview, he stressed that his relationship with Mr. Okraku is perfect and has no problem with him.



“I have no issue with Kurt Okraku [Ghana Football Association president],” the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer said in an interview with Adom TV.

“After the elections, people felt I am not close to him again but I have known Kurt Okraku and I did not think there is anything that will separate us."



“Even the public feels President Akufo Addo and John Mahama are not on good terms but that is not the case."



“As a body [Asante Kotoko], we will always ensure the FA which is led by Kurt Okraku will always get the best for Ghana football,” he added.