I have no plans to retire from the national team – Jonathan Mensah

Defender, Jonathan Mensah has ruled out retiring from the Black Stars despite his continuous snub by the technical handlers of the national team.
Jonathan Mensah, a member of the 2009 FIFA U-20 winning team has been one of the top performers in the Major League Soccer in recent times, yet he has not been invited to the national team since Charles Akonnor took over as head coach of the Black Stars.
In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, he emphasized that he will not retire from the national team as he eyes a return to the Black Stars.
“I will never retire from the national team. Even if I am 40 years and I’m strong and I’m invited I will not hesitate.”
“I don’t have the time to even come out with a statement of retirement from the team. I can retire at the club side but not the national team. Flavio was playing for Angola while not playing for any club,” he said.
- Emmanuel Gyasi climbs off the bench to inspire Spezia to victory against Napoli
- Hartford Athletic complete signing of youngster Nii Armah Ashitey
- Majeed Waris quenches 4-month goal scoring drought in victory against Olympique Nimes
- Boost for Arsenal as key midfielder Partey returns to full training
- Bernard Mensah reacts to Besiktas' big win against Rizespor
- Read all related articles