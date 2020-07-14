Sports News

I have no problem with people doubting my age- Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has stated that he is not concerned about people doubting his age.

The 17-year-old broke into the football scene in 2017 when he featured for the national U-17 team in the World cup tournament hosted by India.



He then went on to feature for the U20 and U23 levels in 2019. He was sent out by the Porcupine Warriors to Berekum Chelsea where he put up some outstanding performances.



During his rise, people have questioned his age, stating that he is older than he claims.



The goalie is however focused on his development.

"I don’t have any problem about how people doubt my age. I have a target in life and am working towards achieving the set target," he told ghanacrusader.com.



"I have so many years ahead of me and am hopeful for the best and hoping to be a great player for the nation."



He also revealed what he does before football matches.



"Football is all about confidence and don’t be scared about what happens in a game. I do have lots of fun with my teammates so as to release stress especially coming up against the big clubs."

